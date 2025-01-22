Galorath's Industry-First Generative AI Technology Seerai® Wins Gold In Best In Biz Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEERai Recognized as Winner in Best New Product of the Year – Enterprise Category

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath , the premier provider of digital engineering solutions and consulting services for project estimation, planning, and should-cost analysis, today announced it has been recognized as a winner in the 2024 Best in Biz Awards , the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. SEERai® , Galorath's groundbreaking generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution, earned Gold in the Best New Product of the Year – Enterprise category.

Built specifically to assist digital engineers as they plan and estimate projects in various sectors from aerospace and manufacturing to information technology (IT) and beyond, SEERai is the industry's first advanced chat-based generative AI designed to help digital engineers gain action-oriented insights for projects and initiatives by unifying cost, schedule, and risk analysis into a single, scalable solution. Designed to evolve continuously by integrating new data and user feedback, SEERai stands distinct not only as a tool but as an innovation leader in generative AI for digital engineering. Its integration into Galorath's SEER® platform allows users to input data in plain language to generate initial estimates and actionable scripts, so they can plan and estimate projects with greater accuracy and efficiency.

"We are honored to be recognized by Best in Biz Awards for SEERai's innovation," said Dan Galorath, founder and chief executive officer, Galorath Incorporated. "SEERai has already demonstrated its effectiveness in various settings, aligning with the growing demand for AI-driven cost estimation and risk management tools across multiple industries. SEERai fully embodies Galorath's commitment to actively shaping industry trends and pioneering the future of AI-driven digital engineering."

Since the Best in Biz Awards program's inception in 2011, each year has seen intense competition for the top honors, from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, and ranging from Fortune 100 and the most iconic global brands to some of the most innovative start-ups and local favorites. The complete list of 2024 winners can be found online at the Best in Biz Awards galleries .

SEERai is the first of many innovations in AI under the Galorath AI Strategic Initiative – a strategic development effort to provide real-time, data-driven insights that empower organizations to make better decisions in analysis and planning. For more information on SEERai, visit .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. The 13th annual International program is currently accepting entries, with the next deadline on January 24 and the final deadline on April 25, 2025. For more information about Best in Biz Awards, see: .

About Galorath Incorporated

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship digital engineering platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU). SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit .

