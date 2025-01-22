عربي


Bumrah Continues To Top ICC Test Ranking For Bowlers

1/22/2025 6:13:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dubai- India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to remain the undisputed No. 1 Test bowler, while Ravindra Jadeja maintained his top spot in the all-rounders' category, in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who had made history ahead of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia in January by recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points, is currently on a career-best points tally of 908.

Australia's Pat Cummins (841) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (837) are placed second and third respectively.

Pakistan's Noman Ali (761) broke into the top-10 after an impressive six-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies in Multan.

There was no movement to the top-10 all-rounders list in the Test format, with Jadeja (400 ratings points) retaining the top spot, followed by South Africa's Marco Jansen (294) and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan (263).

MENAFN22012025000215011059ID1109116941


Kashmir Observer

