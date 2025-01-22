ING Group Forecasts Stable CBA Interest Rate Until Late 2025
The Dutch financial institution ING Group has forecasted that
the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will maintain its interest
rate at 7.25% until the end of 2025, according to
The group further anticipates that this rate will remain steady
until mid-2026. However, it expects a gradual increase, with the
rate projected to rise to 7.5% in the third quarter of 2026 and
7.75% in the fourth quarter. This is a revision from an earlier
forecast, which had projected the rate to reach 7.75% next
year.
Currently, the CBA's Board of Directors has decided to leave the
interest rate unchanged at 7.25%, with the lower limit of the
interest rate corridor at 6.25% and the upper limit at 8.25%.
