ING Group Forecasts Stable CBA Interest Rate Until Late 2025

Akbar Novruz

The Dutch institution ING Group has forecasted that the Central of Azerbaijan (CBA) will maintain its interest rate at 7.25% until the end of 2025, according to Azernews .

The group further anticipates that this rate will remain steady until mid-2026. However, it expects a gradual increase, with the rate projected to rise to 7.5% in the third quarter of 2026 and 7.75% in the fourth quarter. This is a revision from an earlier forecast, which had projected the rate to reach 7.75% next year.

Currently, the CBA's Board of Directors has decided to leave the interest rate unchanged at 7.25%, with the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at 6.25% and the upper limit at 8.25%.