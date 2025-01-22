عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ING Group Forecasts Stable CBA Interest Rate Until Late 2025

ING Group Forecasts Stable CBA Interest Rate Until Late 2025


1/22/2025 6:10:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Dutch financial institution ING Group has forecasted that the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will maintain its interest rate at 7.25% until the end of 2025, according to Azernews .

The group further anticipates that this rate will remain steady until mid-2026. However, it expects a gradual increase, with the rate projected to rise to 7.5% in the third quarter of 2026 and 7.75% in the fourth quarter. This is a revision from an earlier forecast, which had projected the rate to reach 7.75% next year.

Currently, the CBA's Board of Directors has decided to leave the interest rate unchanged at 7.25%, with the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at 6.25% and the upper limit at 8.25%.

MENAFN22012025000195011045ID1109116907


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search