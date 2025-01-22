Doha Bank Launches New Corporate Mobile Banking App

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank, one of Qatar's leading institutions, has announced the launch of its new Corporate Mobile App, a cutting-edge solution designed to provide businesses with seamless, secure, and user-friendly financial management. Building on the success of Doha Bank's Tadbeer banking platform, this innovative app meets corporate clients' demands for enhanced accessibility and flexibility in managing their financial transactions on the go.

The new Corporate Mobile Banking App, available for both and Android devices, is a game-changer for Doha Bank corporate clients, offering a wide range of features that simplify financial management, improve accessibility, and enhance user experience. Through the app, businesses can now access a variety of banking services anytime, anywhere, empowering them to stay connected with their finances and make timely, informed decisions.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer of Doha Bank, stated:“The launch of our Corporate Mobile Banking App represents a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey. As a customer-centric bank, we are committed to introducing innovative solutions that simplify and enhance the banking experience for our corporate clients. This app reflects our dedication to staying ahead of the curve, supporting businesses with secure, efficient, and mobile-first tools, while aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Corporate Mobile Banking App is available for download on the Apple App Store, Huawei AppGallery and Google Play Store, and clients can log in using their existing Tadbeer credentials.