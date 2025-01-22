Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Rising Demand For Bio-Based Plastics Driving Industry Growth At 6.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Includes In-Depth Profiles of Leading Players Avantium, BASF, Danone, ALPLA, Toyobo Co and More Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Furanoate Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyethylene furanoate market size is anticipated to reach USD 54.15 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030. The growing demand for bio-based plastics in various end-use industries, such as food and beverages, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical, is driving the PEF market.



Polyethylene Furanoate Market Report: Highlights

The bottles application segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. Polyethylene Furanoate is widely utilized in the packaging of food and beverages, consumer goods, and others

PEF fibers are used to produce bio-based textiles, which are used in sports apparel, further reducing the stress on the entire value chain to produce conventional plastics for textiles, such as nylon and polyester As of 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market and accounted for more than 44.9% share of the global revenue. The shift in the production landscape of bio-based plastics toward emerging economies, particularly China and India, is expected to positively influence PEF market growth over the forecast period Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $36.66 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

