NASA Selects Columbus Technologies And Services, Inc. For $1.1 B Electrical Systems Engineering Services IV Contract

Columbus is extremely pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $1.1 Billion Electrical Systems Engineering Services (ESES) IV Contract at NASA GSFC

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Columbus Technologies and Services, Inc. is extremely pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $1.1 Billion NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Electrical Systems Engineering Services (ESES) IV ContractThe Electrical Systems Engineering Services IV is a cost-plus-award-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum estimated value of $1.1 billion. The base period of performance begins on April 9 and runs for five years.The scope of the ESES IV contract includes a wide range of electrical systems engineering support services critical to NASA GSFC's space missions and technology development. Columbus will deliver study, design, and development of space flight, airborne, and ground system hardware and software; systems engineering support; component fabrication and integration; and testing and operations support."We are thrilled and honored to be selected for this pivotal role in supporting NASA Goddard's mission," said Ajay Handa, Columbus CEO." This contract represents a significant milestone for Columbus and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the space industry. We look forward to working closely with NASA GSFC to push the boundaries of space technology and contribute to the next generation of space and science missions."Columbus will collaborate with various divisions within GSFC, including the Electrical Engineering Division, Instrument Systems and Technology Division, Software Engineering Division, and Mission Engineering and Systems Analysis Division. This partnership will enable the development of innovative solutions for complex space systems and technologies.Columbus is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable engineering services that meet or exceed NASA's exacting standards.About Columbus Technologies and Services, Inc.:Columbus is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the aerospace and technology sectors. With a strong commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge engineering, Columbus specializes in supporting space exploration, scientific discovery, and technological advancement.Led by CEO Ajay Handa and President and Chairperson Reva Handa, the company has earned recognition for its outstanding contributions to the industry, recently receiving a prestigious Constellation Award at the 27th Annual Maryland Space Business Roundtable (MSBR) Gala. This accolade underscores Columbus' dedication to fostering STEM and STEAM initiatives and its significant impact on the aerospace community.For more information, please visit the NASA news release at the following link:Learn more about Columbus Technologies and Services, Inc. at:

