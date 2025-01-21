Cunard Brings Star Power To Miami

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The day was marked with a star-powered performance by two-time Tony® Award winner Sutton Foster, who dazzled the audience in the ship's Royal Court Theatre. The legendary Broadway star will headline a special voyage engagement during Queen Elizabeth's Caribbean season, which will also feature additional Broadway performers throughout the season. Foster's Queen Elizabeth voyage will be announced shortly.

"It was a true honor to perform on board Queen Anne during her first visit to Miami," said Sutton Foster. "I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to sail and perform on board Queen Elizabeth during the ship's first Caribbean season. It's gratifying to see Cunard's dedication for the performing arts, bringing their guests truly special entertainment experiences and I'm delighted to have asked to be a part of that."

Cunard enthusiasts who have longed to sail to the Caribbean from Miami, will be in for several new offerings when Queen Elizabeth debuts next October. The luxurious 2,000-guest ship will undergo a significant refit from February 25 to March 13, 2025, in Seatrium's Admiralty Yard in Singapore, preparing her for a new season from Miami to the Caribbean on October 16. The Caribbean season will begin with a 12-night roundtrip sailing from Miami, offering guests the chance to visit Bridgetown's UNESCO- listed Garrison and bustling markets of Castries, St Lucia.

Queen Elizabeth will offer a dedicated program of roundtrip Caribbean voyages with itineraries ranging from nine to 28 nights. Guests will enjoy idyllic escapes to iconic destinations including Montego Bay in Jamaica, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and St John's in Antigua.

Queen Elizabeth's transformation will feature refreshed signature interiors and exteriors designed to capture both tranquillity and vibrancy. Signature spaces such as the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Panorama Pool Club, Garden Lounge, and The Pavilion will be thoughtfully revitalized, connecting guests to the ocean while providing the perfect space to relax or enjoy al fresco dining.

Following the debut on board Queen Anne, Cunard's enhanced focus on wellness will feature the introduction of The Pavilion wellness café to Queen Elizabeth. This wellness-focused venue will serve breakfast, lunch, and daytime dining, with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish, and dairy.

Queen Elizabeth guests will also enjoy the Harper's Bazaar Wellness at Sea program, first seen on Queen Anne. This innovative program offers three-day spa packages tailored to relaxation, energy restoration, or recovery, providing a rejuvenating journey at sea.

Known for their world-class cuisine and culinary prowess, Cunard will soon announce an exciting new celebrity chef relationship, exclusively created for Queen Elizabeth's Caribbean season.

"We were incredibly proud to be in Miami today to celebrate our new ship Queen Anne during her North America debut," said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. "We are equally excited to call Miami home when Queen Elizabeth begins her Caribbean season from this vibrant city later this year. We're honored and excited to bring guests our signature White Star Service, and compelling entertainment, wellness, and culinary offerings to their Caribbean voyage experience."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK ).

