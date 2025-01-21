Donald Trump's Birthright Citizenship Executive Order Targets Kamala Harris And Millions, Says David Bier

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Debate around the nationality of Kamala Harris resurfaced this week as US President Donald sought to end birthright citizenship. The executive order signed by Trump on Monday seeks to revoke birthright citizenship for children born to foreign passport holders in the United States. Such a rule (had it existed at the time of Harris' birth) would have made her and millions ineligible to run for the US Presidential election.

“SHOCKING but not shocking. As I predicted, Trump's birthright citizenship EO includes a Kamala Harris clause, specifically designed to deny the of her US citizenship as the child of someone with a temporary status. This order jeopardizes the citizenship of millions,” warned American researcher David Bier in a lengthy social media thread.

| Explained: US birthright citizenship and Trump's proposed executive order impact What does the law say?

Current laws allow nearly everyone born on US soil to become a natural American citizen - a necessity while contesting Presidential elections. Legal scholars have repeatedly noted that Harris was born in America which automatically makes her a citizen of the country as per the Constitution. In such a case it does not matter whether her parents were“foreign nationals” at the time of her birth.

The conditions outlined by the Trump administration however make it necessary for at least one parent to be a a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the country at the time of birth. While it will not be applied retroactively, many fear that it could herald major changes to the 14th amendment.