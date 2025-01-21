E& Is World's Fastest Growing Brand In The Latest Global 500 Brand Report

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



e& brand achieved a AAA rating, with a brand strength score of 84.6

e& ranked among the top 10 Most Valuable Brands globally.

e&'s brand portfolio and value surpassed US$ 20 billion in 2025 e& Group CEO named“Telecom Guardian of the Year” for the third year in a row.

Davos,January 2025 – e&, a global company, has achieved exceptional brand value growth this year and is ranked by Brand Finance as the“World's Fastest Growing Brand” in their Global 500 Brand 2025 report released earlier today during World Economic Forum at Davos. This recognition reflects a remarkable eight-fold increase in brand value versus last year, reaching an all-time high brand value of USD15.3 billion for e& as a standalone brand.

This success is the culmination of a three-year transformation journey, during which e& consolidated its historic“Etisalat” brand under a unified identity.

The significant increase of e&'s brand portfolio and investment value in the 2025 report was driven by growth in investments and portfolio exceeding USD 20 billion, including but not limited to PTCL (Pakistan), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), and the acquisition of a controlling stake (50 per cent plus one economic share) in the service and infrastructure companies of PPF Telecom Group. Furthermore, this growth was strengthened by the integration of the historic Etisalat brand and an organic year-on-year growth for e& of 13 per cent on a consolidated basis. e& also received a Brand Strength Index (BSI) rating of AAA, with a score of 84.6 out of 100.





In addition, e&'s high-profile partnerships, including a 15-year collaboration with Manchester City Football Club and its role as a founding partner of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, have brought the brand to global audiences, enhancing its visibility and strengthening its position as a leader in innovation and technology.

The brand's call to 'Go for More':

The e& brand, introduced as part of the group's strategic transformation, reflects a forward-looking vision that transcends traditional telecommunications. Though relatively young, it has quickly established itself as a technology powerhouse, housing five distinct business verticals that drive its growth and innovation. Last year's Brand Finance Global 500 report ranked both the e& and 'etisalat by e&' brands, with the latter now fully absorbed into e&, significantly enhancing its position and overall brand portfolio value in the rankings, which soared 700 per cent year-on-year.

Since unveiling its new brand identity in 2022, e& has quickly redefined what it means to deliver value to customers worldwide. Through its inspiring“Go for More” brand positioning, the global technology group highlights a dynamic portfolio that spans connectivity, digital services, entertainment, fintech, and enterprise solutions. Brands like e& UAE, Mobily KSA, and e& PPF Telecom provide cutting-edge connectivity, while platforms such as STARZPLAY, Charge&Go, and e& money simplify and enrich everyday life.

With a focus on empowering individuals, businesses, and communities across 38 countries, e& has built a powerful ecosystem designed to inspire growth, enable innovation, and create opportunities for a brighter, more connected future.

A brand of global significance:

e& is also ranked among the Top 10 Most Valuable Telecom Brands globally according to the Global 500 Brand 2025 report. The company has consistently received recognition in its home market, including from Kantar BrandZ, which named it the most valuable brand in the UAE in November 2024.

The Global 500 2025 report again recognised Hatem Dowidar as the“Telecom Guardian of the Year” for the third consecutive year. In the 2025 rankings, he achieved an overall position of 39and secured the number one spot in the telecom sector.

As the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance has bridged the gap between marketing and finance for more than 25 years. It evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organisations of all kinds make strategic decisions. Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 5,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports that rank brands across all sectors and countries.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

About Brand Finance:

Brand Finance is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy. Bridging the gap between marketing and finance for more than 25 years, Brand Finance evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organizations of all kinds make strategic decisions.

Headquartered in London, Brand Finance has offices in over 20 countries, offering services on all continents. Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 5,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.

Brand Finance also operates the Global Brand Equity Monitor, conducting original market research annually on over 5,000 brands, surveying more than 150,000 respondents across 38 countries and 31 industry sectors. Combining perceptual data from the Global Brand Equity Monitor with data from its valuation database enables Brand Finance to arm brand leaders with the data and analytics they need to enhance brand and business value.

Brand Finance is a regulated accountancy firm, leading the standardization of the brand valuation industry. Brand Finance was the first to be certified by independent auditors as compliant with both ISO 10668 and ISO 20671 and has received the official endorsement of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB) in the United States.