Melting Glaciers

The glaciers in Kashmir that feed our rivers are melting at an alarming pace. Rising temperatures and changing weather patterns are behind this shift, and it spells trouble for the valley's farming communities. The Jhelum river, a key source of water for irrigation, is flowing at some of its lowest levels in recent memory. As a result, like rice, apples, and saffron are struggling to survive. With less water available, farmers are facing lower yields.

Recent years have witnessed an overall decline in precipitation. In 2024, Kashmir had its driest year in half a century, with rainfall levels 29% lower than average. This is the fifth year in a row of below-average rainfall, which is becoming a worrying trend. The Valley's winter snowfall, which is crucial for replenishing glaciers, has also been decreasing. This lack of snow is preventing glaciers from getting the ice they need to survive, further limiting the region's water supply..

Glaciers are a natural water storage system, holding snow in the winter and releasing it in the summer. Kashmir has 18,000 of them, and most of them are gradually receding. In recent decades, the Kolahoi glacier, the largest in Kashmir, has lost 23% of its mass. This decline is tied to erratic rainfall, longer dry spells, and rising temperatures that are now the norm in Kashmir.

In the Valley, the impact of climate change on agriculture is further exacerbated by the shrinking paddy lands. According to official figures, over the past seven years, Kashmir has lost a staggering 6,000 hectares of paddy land, reducing the total land under paddy cultivation from 1,35,000 hectares to 1,29,000 hectares. Although there has been a significant increase in rice yield, this threatens both food security and the livelihoods of the people.

The shrinking glaciers are also affecting the region's power supply. Hydropower plants, which rely on river water for energy, are struggling to produce as much electricity. More so in winter when discharge in water bodies reduces to a trickle. This adds to the ongoing power shortages in Kashmir.

To tackle this growing problem, urgent action is needed. Efforts should focus on protecting the glaciers, improving how water is managed, and supporting farming practices that can survive with less water. Policymakers must also address the root causes of climate change and ensure communities are ready to face these challenges. The retreat of Kashmir's glaciers is a stark reminder of how interconnected nature and human life are. If action isn't taken soon, both the environment and the livelihoods of a large section of the population in the Valley will be at risk. The time to act is now.