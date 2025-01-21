Lawsuit Files In United States Over New Restrictions On Birthright Citizenship
1/21/2025 3:09:50 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
American human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit in New
Hampshire state court against the administration of newly elected
U.S. President Donald trump over an executive order restricting the
granting of U.S. citizenship by birthright,
Azernews reports.
"Defenders of immigrant rights today (Monday - approx. TASS)
filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in response to its
executive order, which seeks to strip some babies born in the
United States of their U.S. citizenship," the ACLU stated in a
press release.
"Denying citizenship to children born in the United States is
not only unconstitutional, it is also a reckless and cruel
repudiation of American values. Birthright citizenship is a
cornerstone of the nation's strength and dynamism," said Anthony
Romero, executive director of the ACLU. "We will not let this
attack on newborns and future generations of Americans go
unanswered."
Previously, President Trump signed an executive order that
restricts the granting of U.S. citizenship by birthright, with the
Reuters news agency reporting that the decree includes provisions
aimed at limiting citizenship for the children of undocumented
migrants.
The controversy surrounding birthright citizenship has sparked
intense debate across the U.S. The 14th Amendment of the
Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to all individuals born
on U.S. soil, has long been a source of pride and a symbol of the
country's commitment to equality and inclusivity. However, Trump's
order is part of his broader anti-immigration agenda, which seeks
to curtail illegal immigration and enforce stricter border
controls. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant
implications for future U.S. immigration policy and the
interpretation of the Constitution.
