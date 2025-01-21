Lawsuit Files In United States Over New Restrictions On Birthright Citizenship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

American human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire state court against the administration of newly elected U.S. President Donald over an executive order restricting the granting of U.S. citizenship by birthright, Azernews reports.

"Defenders of immigrant rights today (Monday - approx. TASS) filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in response to its executive order, which seeks to strip some babies born in the United States of their U.S. citizenship," the ACLU stated in a press release.

"Denying citizenship to children born in the United States is not only unconstitutional, it is also a reckless and cruel repudiation of American values. Birthright citizenship is a cornerstone of the nation's strength and dynamism," said Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU. "We will not let this attack on newborns and future generations of Americans go unanswered."

Previously, President Trump signed an executive order that restricts the granting of U.S. citizenship by birthright, with the Reuters news agency reporting that the decree includes provisions aimed at limiting citizenship for the children of undocumented migrants.

The controversy surrounding birthright citizenship has sparked intense debate across the U.S. The 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to all individuals born on U.S. soil, has long been a source of pride and a symbol of the country's commitment to equality and inclusivity. However, Trump's order is part of his broader anti-immigration agenda, which seeks to curtail illegal immigration and enforce stricter border controls. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for future U.S. immigration policy and the interpretation of the Constitution.