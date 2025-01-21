Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Slide Loader For Pickup Trucks (BTK-229)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an easier way to unload firewood, trash, mulch and other loose loads from a pickup truck bed," said one of two inventors, from Lineville, Ala., "so we invented the SLIDE LOADER. Our design reduces struggle and strain when dumping heavy loads."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick way to dump a heavy load from a pickup truck bed or trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to physically lift, pull, or shovel heavy materials from the truck. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases convenience and safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pickup truck owners, gardeners, farmers, landscapers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-229, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED