Prime Minister Meets Head Of Government Of National Unity Of Libya
Date
1/21/2025 2:39:34 PM
QNA
Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Head of the government of National Unity of the State of Libya HE Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the latest developments in Syria, and other issues of mutual concern.
