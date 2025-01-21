Amir Sends Condolences To Turkish President

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the of a fire at a resort in the city of Bolu in northern Turkiye, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

