Amir Sends Condolences To Turkish President

1/21/2025 2:00:27 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the victims of a fire at a resort in the city of Bolu in northern Turkiye, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Peninsula

