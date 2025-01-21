Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Shoe Sanitizing Mat (BDH-346)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to remove dirt and debris from the soles of shoes before entering a home or building," said an inventor, from Millersville, Md., "so I invented the HALL JR INVENTION. My design helps provide a cleaner environment without the hassle of cleaning shoes with a traditional sanitizing spray."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove dirt and germs from the soles of shoes. In doing so, it prevents dirt, mud, and debris from being transferred from shoes onto floors and carpeting. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial buildings, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-346, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

