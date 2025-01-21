Drezily Introduces AI-Powered Personal Shopping Assistant With Its Beta Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Divya Manjari, Founder of DrezilyCA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Drezily , a next-generation AI-powered shopping assistant, has launched its beta phase, introducing conversational search to redefine how people shop online. By addressing challenges in modern e-commerce experiences, Drezily uses advanced generative AI to deliver smarter, highly personalized, and intuitive product discovery (Introduction Video) .In recent years, e-commerce has exploded, with global online retail sales expected to surpass $7 trillion by 2025. Today, millions of stores and marketplaces host billions of products, creating an overwhelming number of options for customers to sift through. Adding to this complexity, fashion trends evolve rapidly, often influenced by platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, where customers find inspiration in real-time. Despite this, shoppers frequently face frustration when trying to quickly find products they love, as most platforms fail to connect their intent with accurate, tailored results. For brands, this mismatch translates to low conversion rates as they struggle to appear in front of potential customers during key moments, leaving millions in potential revenue untapped.Most shopping platforms struggle to understand even simple queries that go beyond the basic taxonomies. Drezily solves this problem with its generative AI-powered conversational search, demonstrating an unparalleled ability to interpret user intent and deliver highly relevant results spanning all online stores. This is achieved through computer vision and language models fine-tuned on deeply enriched product data, expert fashion domain knowledge, and a real-world understanding of trends and how fashion truly works. For instance, Drezily enables users to search for nuanced and detailed queries like 'maxi bridesmaid dress with long sleeves for a beach wedding under $100'.The platform's beta phase introduced women's dresses as its first category, allowing users to experience intelligent product discovery through conversational search or visual inputs. This initial rollout serves as a foundation for refining and expanding the platform based on user insights.“Beta testing is a critical phase for us,” Divya Manjari, Founder and CEO of Drezily , added.“Our goal is to create an intuitive shopping platform that aligns perfectly with each user's preferences, making it easier to search for anything they can imagine and simplify their shopping journey."Over the past year, generative AI has advanced at an unprecedented pace, bringing revolutionary capabilities to personalization and intelligent systems across industries. In the context of e-commerce, this progress has opened doors to build smarter and more intuitive platforms. The development of Drezily's intelligent search and discovery system is also attributed to these advancements.“With the latest advancements in generative AI this year, we've built a conversational search and recommendation system that fundamentally changes how users interact with online shopping, enabling us to deliver seamless and deeply personalized product discovery,” said Divya.The wide adoption of AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity in the past year has redefined users' expectations, setting a new benchmark for intelligence and personalization. At the same time, social media platforms have advanced their algorithms for hyper-personalized content delivery, shaping user behavior with tailored recommendations that deeply resonate with their individual preferences. These shifts have raised the bar for online shopping, where users now demand experiences that are as seamless and intelligent as the tools they use daily.Even though legacy e-commerce platforms have made efforts to improve search and personalization with AI, their systems still rely heavily on basic keyword matching and rigid taxonomies. This approach overlooks the nuances of shoppers' preferences and forces them to sift through generic results, spending unnecessary time hunting for the right product.The rise of AI-driven, personalized discovery experiences signals a shift, where established search giants risk losing ground to innovative platforms that better meet the demands of modern shoppers.This shift highlights the need for platforms that bridge the gap between evolving consumer expectations and fragmented online shopping experiences. Drezily aims to address this gap by reimagining the online shopping journey through advanced AI.“As we continue refining Drezily, we're entering an exciting phase of discussions with brands to build meaningful partnerships. These collaborations will enable us to offer a broader, high-quality catalogue of products, allowing users to seamlessly discover what they love across stores through Drezily,” added Divya.Drezily's beta launch is a crucial step toward reimagining the way people shop online. While there is much to refine and improve, the team believes that user insights will pave the way for a smarter, faster, and truly intuitive shopping experience. By addressing today's frustrations, Drezily hopes to build a platform that feels natural, effortless, and deeply personalized for every user.

