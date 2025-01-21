Fizz Report Highlights Gen Z Struggles To Balance Work, Gigs, And Financial Independence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nearly Two-Thirds of Gen Z College Students Earn Money, but only 10% Can Pay Their Own Rent, Highlighting the Urgent Need for Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fizz , the leading money app for students, today released a report examining how college students earn income and manage financial responsibilities. The findings reveal not only the growing role of traditional employment and gig platforms in students' lives but also the pressing need for financial literacy and tools to help young adults build and maintain credit.

"Gen Z college students are resourceful and creative in finding ways to support themselves, but the journey to financial independence is a big challenge for most," said Scott Smith, Co-founder and COO, Fizz. "These findings emphasize the importance of giving students the tools and knowledge they need to navigate their financial journeys, from building credit to making informed financial decisions."

Key findings include:



Most College Students Earn Income: 64% of students report earning money during college, highlighting their dual focus on work and academics.

Traditional Jobs Dominate: Of the students earning income, 45% rely on full-time or part-time jobs as their primary source of earnings.

Gig Work is still Gaining Momentum: 19% of students report earning income from gig economy platforms like Uber, DoorDash, and similar services, showing the appeal of flexible, on-demand work. Few Achieve Full Financial Independence Early on: Only 10% of Gen Z students report paying their own rent while in college, demonstrating the financial hurdles many still face.

For the full report and insights on how Fizz is helping Gen Z build financial independence, visit the report pag .

About Fizz

Fizz is the leading money app for students, offering a seamless way to build credit and manage finances through a free download. With features like credit score checks, personalized spending insights, and engaging money courses, Fizz helps students at over 1000 universities, including Michigan State, UCLA, and Harvard, take control of their financial futures. The Fizz debit card, which builds credit without interest or overspending thanks to daily autopay and SafeFreeze, has become a go-to financial tool.

Founded by Harvard and Cornell dropouts Carlo Kobe and Scott Smith, the company is backed by prominent investors like Kleiner Perkins and Y Combinator, and competes with major credit cards such as Discover, and tools like Rocket Money, and Credit Karma. Fizz is powered by a team of experts from Meta, Microsoft, Snackpass, and Amex.

SOURCE Fizz

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED