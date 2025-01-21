Network-As-A-Service Market To Worth Over US$ 873.89 Million By 2033 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The NaaS landscape accelerates through swift upgrades, specialized ecosystem partnerships, and intuitive management frameworks, ensuring seamless, on-demand networking experiences crucial to modern business continuity. New Delhi, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network-as-a-service was valued at US$ 40.44 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 873.89 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 40.7% during the forecast period 2025–2033. Network-as-a-service market continues to see considerable demand among enterprise customers who prioritize flexibility, on-demand connectivity, and simplified management. Organizations from finance, healthcare, and manufacturing increasingly migrate to subscription-based NaaS models to reduce the overhead of traditional hardware-driven infrastructure and to tap into advanced software-defined networking capabilities. Cisco, Juniper, Nokia, Aruba, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are frequently cited among the largest players shaping the global competitive landscape. Each brand offers unique solutions that bundle network automation, security features, and real-time analytics within a single package. For instance, Cisco unveiled a subscription-focused platform in 2024 that integrates AI-driven orchestration for BFSI clients seeking enhanced security controls. Juniper launched a service in the same year targeting industrial IoT environments, resulting in immediate adoption by multiple German manufacturing sites looking to optimize machine-to-machine communications. China, the United States, Germany, and Japan rank as the top four countries driving large-scale enterprise NaaS rollouts, particularly in the education, healthcare, and automotive sectors. One noteworthy example includes a Japanese automotive company leveraging HPE's network virtualization services to support remote software updates for connected vehicles. Request Free Sample PDF Copy @ Simultaneously, consumers in the SMB ecosystem are beginning to embrace cost-efficient NaaS solutions for rapid connectivity without the complexity of hardware upgrades. Among these offerings is Aruba's wireless subscription service deployed by a mid-sized retail chain in the United States to unify branch-to-branch communication. Network analytics platforms in the Network-as-a-service market, such as those embedded in Nokia's 5G-driven NaaS solutions, have garnered attention for their proactive monitoring capabilities and for ensuring predictable latency in mission-critical applications. Additionally, educational institutions in Germany have integrated Nokia's service to bolster e-learning platforms and campus networks. Demand analysis notably highlights data-driven decision-making by chief technology officers and cloud transformation teams who seek agile solutions that consolidate network management. Across these regions, the growing preference for usage-based paying models underscores the market's shift away from static leases toward on-demand, software-powered connectivity. Key Findings in Network-as-a-Service Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 873.89 billion CAGR 40.7% Largest Region (2024) North America (40.0%) By Type Wide Area Network Services (36.1%) By Component Infrastructure Services (57.4%) By Service Model Wide-area Network (36.6%) By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises (55.4%) By End Use Industry IT & Telecommunication (32.7%) Top Drivers

Accelerated Deployment of Automated Gateways Across Cloud-enabled Data-intensive Industrial Environments

Heightened Demand for Location-agnostic Connectivity Supporting Operational Continuity Across Global Workforces Intensified Requirements for Embedded Network Intelligence Boosting Predictive Analytics in Enterprise Systems Top Trends

Collaborative Ecosystem Strategies Leading Vendors Toward Cross-industry NaaS Innovation Initiatives

Proliferation of Smart Endpoints Necessitating Advanced Automated Provisioning in Hybrid Infrastructures Adoption of Serverless Technologies Encouraging Low-latency Configurations for Cloud-focused Adopters Top Challenges

Diverse Protocol Specifications Hampering Unified Management of Disparate On-premise and Virtual Assets

High-level Encryption Complexities Complicating Transparent Flow Control Across Heterogeneous Networks Frequent Software Updates Causing Compatibility Disruptions Within Multi-layered NaaS Deployments

Asia Pacific Leads Largest Expansion Of NaaS Market at a CAGR of 47.9%

Asia Pacific has emerged as a regional powerhouse in the Network-as-a-service market, spurred by government-supported connectivity projects, strong digital transformation agendas, and a surge in 5G infrastructure rollouts. Local telecommunication providers in China, India, Japan, and South Korea benefit from their established customer bases and extensive network coverage, enabling seamless subscription models for businesses of all sizes. Public sector agencies in Japan embraced secure NaaS solutions from NTT in 2024, driving encrypted communication among municipal offices. Meanwhile, India's Reliance Jio introduced an on-demand orchestration service for enterprises spanning diverse geographies, allowing users to link cloud data centers with authorized endpoints. These initiatives resonate with banks, retail chains, and logistics firms, all of which desire broadband-grade connectivity without heavy capital expenditures on traditional hardware.

Commercial deployments in the Network-as-a-service market also highlight the role of smaller economies in Asia. In 2024, an Indonesian conglomerate centralized its supply chain communication by collaborating with a Taiwanese NaaS platform. A technology group in Malaysia adopted an enterprise-grade virtual networking solution to fortify remote learning for students in rural districts. Singapore's Singtel accelerated real-time trading capabilities for financial clients by unveiling an ultra-low latency plan that supports complex risk modeling. In South Korea, KT Corporation integrated AI-driven NaaS analytics for a pilot smart mall project, enabling predictive shopper insights and advanced digital signage. China Telecom strengthened its edge computing framework by including remote monitoring for manufacturers located in Hebei Province, introducing advanced data collection and resource allocation. Japan's SoftBank also showcased scalable subscription services for a cluster of automotive plants testing in-vehicle diagnostics through wireless channels. These evidence-based deployments confirm Asia Pacific's robust role in fueling the global growth of subscription-focused network solutions.

Enhanced Mobile Connectivity Drives Highest Demand at a CAGR of 45.2%

Enhanced mobile services continue to dominate a critical segment of global Network-as-a-service market adoption by delivering on-the-go connectivity, minimal latency, and seamless roaming for organizations dependent on widely distributed workforces or IoT-heavy environments. The infiltration of 5G networks has made it increasingly feasible for vital industries to expand real-time capabilities in telemedicine, connected vehicles, and data analytics. In 2024, Nokia secured a contract with a United States healthcare system to unify remote patient monitoring through a unified mobile platform with built-in cybersecurity. Juniper provided an automotive company in Germany with a similarly mobile-centric architecture, enabling technicians to troubleshoot vehicle software in near real time. This emphasis on mobility resonates among BFSI institutions that require uninterrupted encryption for financial transactions conducted outside conventional branch offices.

Multiple service providers in the Network-as-a-service market responded with subscription-based frameworks tailored to mobile devices. Cisco added a specialized IoT module for manufacturers in Japan to oversee machine updates and operational data without tethering to fixed lines. Aruba deployed advanced wireless services for a Latin American retail group, allowing store managers to finalize point-of-sale transactions wherever they stand. HPE's mobile-enabled NaaS found traction in Malaysia, boosting campus-wide connectivity for remote education while providing robust monitoring of device usage. KT Corporation in South Korea pioneered an AI-augmented mobile analytics engine designed for live streaming coverage of e-sports and large-scale events across multiple venues. A Taiwanese telecom introduced a versatile mobile subscription for agricultural monitoring in rural areas, facilitating sensor-driven data collection on crop health. Demand for swift expansions, combined with security assurances, keeps enhanced mobile services at the forefront of NaaS uptake worldwide.

Cloud Based NaaS Services Undergoing Significant Disruption Across Global Infrastructure Demands at a CAGR of 43.7%

Cloud-oriented Network-as-a-service market offerings redefine how enterprises provision and manage connectivity, especially as more workloads migrate to large public clouds or specialized private environments. The appetite for software-centric networking solutions has grown in lockstep with adoption of container platforms, serverless computing, and microservices architectures that demand programmable networking layers. In 2024, Microsoft Azure introduced a subscription-based SD-WAN designed for multinational financial corporations operating in both North America and Europe, reducing latency while optimizing data paths. Google Cloud implemented an AI-driven bandwidth orchestration service catering to e-commerce firms handling surge traffic with minimal hardware intervention. Amazon Web Services collaborated with a Canadian pharmaceutical group to create ephemeral lab environments where each research team can spin up secure connections instantly. A European data center operator in France partnered with OVHcloud to let users unify hyperscale workloads under a centralized NaaS console.

Open APIs and container integrations further accelerate the cloud-based Network-as-a-service market boom. One Singapore-based retailer integrated a Taiwanese-managed solution to maintain high availability on special sales days, ensuring that cross-border shipments and payments occur without network bottlenecks. A Japanese electronics manufacturer completed a global rollout of cloud-based network overlays that link design centers in Asia, Europe, and South America in a single, scalable ecosystem. China's Alibaba Cloud introduced a robust credits-based system for startups, letting growing businesses adopt advanced orchestration without an upfront equipment investment. IBM offered a specialized consulting service aligned with Red Hat OpenShift, encouraging large banking institutions to embed bespoke security functions into their NaaS flow. Oracle also formed a collaborative venture with a leading telecommunications entity in Australia, focusing on containerized toolkits that simplify application deployment across distributed geographies. As these initiatives multiply, cloud-driven NaaS solutions continue to disrupt legacy approaches by delivering consistency, agility, and cost predictability.

IT and Telecom Firms Retain Control Over Largest Network-as-a-service market Share

IT providers and telecom operators hold a commanding influence on Network-as-a-service market with revenue share of 32.7% thanks to the adoption by leveraging their established infrastructure, global presence, and ability to bundle offerings within full-scale technology roadmaps. Telecom giants in the United States and Europe, for instance, are pivoting their data center interconnect pathways into subscription packages for mid-sized companies seeking reliable cross-office networking. An American telecom outfitted several healthcare institutions in 2024 with an as-a-service backbone that streamlined telemedicine sessions and large file transfers. European IT consultancies such as Capgemini and Atos built specialized NaaS practices to complement broader cloud enablement services, exemplified by a deployment for a French media corporation that sought a dedicated content streaming pipeline. Meanwhile, a South Korean telecommunications enterprise expanded its 5G-based analytics suite to deliver real-time location tracking for logistics operators in Seoul.

IT firms harness their project management and consulting expertise to wrap multiple components-software licensing, security protocols, hardware add-ons-into a unified subscription in the Network-as-a-service market. HPE introduced a global NaaS orchestration layer in 2024 for a multinational banking consortium, ensuring consistent performance in international money transactions. India's Tata Communications aligned with a Canadian IT solutions provider to strengthen telehealth connectivity for provincial clinics prioritizing remote consultations. A UK-based telecom integrated an AI-driven threat detection framework into a subscription WAN for an international trade finance entity, emphasizing zero-trust access methods. IBM partnered with a manufacturing coalition in China to digitally transform factory environments using software-defined network slices that ease real-time oversight of assembly lines. A Japanese telecom group similarly launched a multi-cloud bridging solution to help large retailers unify inventory management across physical and online channels. By combining expansive backbone capabilities with specialized deployment know-how, IT and telecom providers stand at the helm of Network-as-a-service market leadership.

By Component:



Infrastructure services Technology services

By Type:



Wide Area Network Services

Local Area Network Services

Wireless as a Service (WaaS)

Enhanced Mobile Services

Voice as a Service (VaaS) Security as a Service (SaaS)

By Service Model:



Bandwidth on demand

Cloud-based services

Integrated Network Security as a Service

Virtual Private Network Wide-area network

By Enterprise Size:



Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprises

By End-user Industry:



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

