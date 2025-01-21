Grupo EULEN USA Appoints María Fernández De Córdoba Martos As New CEO, Poised To Drive Global Expansion And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo EULEN USA is excited to announce the appointment of María Fernández de Córdoba Martos as its new CEO. With over 30 years of experience in business development, strategic leadership, and digital innovation, María brings a wealth of expertise across key sectors, including telecommunications, technology, finance, and travel. Her appointment marks a major milestone in Grupo EULEN's ongoing expansion, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and operational excellence in delivering top-tier services to its clients.

A Proven Leader with a Track Record of Success

María is a results-driven leader renowned for her ability to deliver profitable growth and optimize organizational performance. Her international leadership experience spans multiple industries, where she has played a pivotal role in strengthening partnerships with global corporations like Telefónica, Microsoft and LATAM Airlines . Her work with these leading brands has provided her with an in-depth understanding of dynamic business environments in the U.S., Latin America, and Chile-equipping her with a unique skill set to drive Grupo EULEN's growth in these key markets.

Her professional journey also includes building high-performance teams, identifying and capitalizing on new market opportunities, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer experiences. María's entrepreneurial spirit and consultative approach have led to the successful launch of several startups, including Telemergencia and Cumplo in Chile-two innovative companies that have made a lasting impact in their respective industries.

Strategic Vision for Future Growth

As CEO of Grupo EULEN USA, María's top priorities are to accelerate growth and development in the company's two main business areas: aviation and facility management. "Our focus will continue to be strengthening our position in these core sectors, expanding our service offerings, and delivering high-quality solutions that exceed client expectations," said María Fernández de Córdoba.

In addition to growing these core businesses, María will also explore expansion opportunities into new markets across the U.S., targeting emerging opportunities in key regions. "As the U.S. market continues to evolve, we'll explore new avenues for growth and ensure Grupo EULEN is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as they arise," she added.

Looking Ahead

"It is an honor to lead Grupo EULEN in the U.S. during this exciting time," said María. "Together with our talented team, we will accelerate our international expansion, delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that surpass the expectations of our clients and partners. We are focused on optimizing our operations, investing in talent, and continuing our growth across the U.S."

With María at the helm, Grupo EULEN USA is poised for a new chapter of success, expanding its reach and continuing to set the standard for excellence in its industries.

About Grupo EULEN

Founded in 1962 and with a presence in 11 countries, including the United States, Grupo EULEN is a leader in providing services and innovative solutions to companies. It specializes in aviation services, cleaning, security, auxiliary services (logistics, general, and telemarketing), FSM (Facility Services & Management), socio-health services, comprehensive maintenance, and global solutions for human resources, employment, and the environment.

Since its inception, Grupo EULEN has stood out for the excellent quality of the services it offers. With more than 16 years established in the local market, Grupo EULEN in the US currently has a staff of more than 3,300 specialist professionals across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington DC.

