Grady Campbell Announces The 2025 TOP 50 PE Firms In The Middle Markettm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Campbell , a leading private equity branding and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the 2025 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM . The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle program's focus is to acknowledge highly reputable, small and mid-sized firms that have great teams, significant deal flow, persistent fundraising, and exceptional track records. Private equity firms on the 2025 TOP 50 PE list have earned the trust of investors, business owners, and colleagues.

"While large private equity firms tend to draw most of the attention, we know that the majority of middle market M&A activity is driven by small and mid-sized firms. This year's TOP 50 PE list is remarkable. We are proud to support these leading lower and middle market private equity firms whose relentless pursuit of excellence leads to significant advantages for their portfolio companies and limited partners." – Kerry Grady, Program Founder

Founded in 2016, The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is the original awards program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote leading small and mid-sized private equity firms in the middle market. The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is highly regarded as a reliable, unbiased program by PE professionals, business owners, investment bankers, the media, and the public-at-large.

To learn more, visit: gcipeawards

or email: [email protected]

SOURCE Grady Campbell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED