Zelensky congratulates trump on second term, emphasizes stronger US-Ukraine cooperation

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his congratulations to US President Donald on his inauguration for a second term in office.



“Today marks a day of change and hope for resolving numerous issues, including global challenges,” Zelenskyy stated in a message on X on Monday.



Praising Trump as "always decisive," Zelenskyy expressed that the “peace through strength” policy he introduced offers a chance to strengthen US leadership and achieve a lasting and just peace.



“This century is being shaped right now, and we must all work together to ensure it becomes a prosperous and successful era for democracies, not for those who wish to see us fail,” he added.



Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's eagerness for active and beneficial cooperation with the United States, stating that they are “stronger together.”



Trump has consistently underscored the importance of ending Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, which has been raging since February 2022.



MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109112712