Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Set For Strong Growth By 2034, Predicts Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Spinocerebellar Ataxias, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Spinocerebellar Ataxias market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Report:

. The Spinocerebellar Ataxias market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In September 2024, Biohaven Ltd. announced positive topline results from the pivotal Study BHV4157-206-RWE, demonstrating the efficacy of troriluzole in improving the f-SARA after three years of treatment. The study achieved its primary endpoint and showed statistically significant improvements on the f-SARA at years 1 and 2, marking a potential breakthrough in the treatment of Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA).

. In May 2023, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for troriluzole for the treatment of Spinocerebellar Ataxia type 3 (SCA3).

. In July 2023, the FDA informed Biohaven that it would not review the NDA for troriluzole due to the primary endpoint not being met in the study.

. In October 2023, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated Biohaven's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for troriluzole in the treatment of Spinocerebellar Ataxia, and the application is currently under review by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

. Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) affects approximately 15,000 people in the U.S. and 24,000 in Europe and the U.K. As of now, no FDA-approved treatments are available for this rare, progressively debilitating neurodegenerative disease, creating a significant unmet need for effective therapies.

. The global prevalence of Spinocerebellar Ataxia ranges from 1 to 5 per 100,000, with SCA3 being the most prevalent subtype, followed by SCA2, SCA6, and SCA7.

. Extensive research has advanced the understanding of SCA pathobiology, uncovering interconnected mechanisms such as proteotoxicity, RNA toxicity, and ion channel dysfunction, which have unveiled promising novel therapeutic targets.

. Emerging therapies for Spinocerebellar Ataxia include VO659, Troriluzole (BHV-4157), and others.

. Key companies involved in the Spinocerebellar Ataxia space include Seelos Therapeutics, VICO Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Steminent Biotherapeutics, RETROTOPE, BioGene, and others.

. The Spinocerebellar Ataxia market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Overview

Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is a rare, inherited, progressive neurodegenerative disorder primarily affecting the cerebellum. As a subset of hereditary cerebellar ataxias, SCA is a heterogeneous condition that may extend beyond the cerebellum and spinal cord to involve other parts of the central nervous system, such as the pontine nuclei, peripheral nerves, spinal cord, cortex, and basal ganglia. While SCA6 is limited to the cerebellum, SCA2 typically spares it. The most well-defined and prevalent types-SCA1, SCA2, SCA3, and SCA6-account for the majority of cases, with rarer variants comprising the remainder.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Spinocerebellar Ataxias market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalent Cases of Spinocerebellar Ataxias

. Total Diagnosed Cases of Spinocerebellar Ataxias

. Type-Specific Cases of Spinocerebellar Ataxias

. Total Treated Cases of Spinocerebellar Ataxias

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Spinocerebellar Ataxias market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Spinocerebellar Ataxias market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Spinocerebellar Ataxias Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Therapies and Key Companies

. Troriluzole (BHV-4157): Biohaven

. VO659: VICO Therapeutics

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Strengths

. Growing understanding of SCA pathobiology offers new therapeutic targets for more effective treatments.

. Positive trial results, like those for troriluzole, fuel optimism for future therapies.

Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Opportunities

. The absence of FDA-approved treatments presents an opportunity for companies to develop novel therapies.

. Increasing awareness and recognition of SCA globally create growth potential for new treatments.

Scope of the Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Spinocerebellar Ataxias Companies: Seelos Therapeutics, VICO Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Steminent Biotherapeutics, RETROTOPE, BioGene, and others.

. Key Spinocerebellar Ataxias Therapies: VO659, Troriluzole (BHV-4157), and others.

. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Therapeutic Assessment: Spinocerebellar Ataxias current marketed and Spinocerebellar Ataxias emerging therapies

. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Dynamics: Spinocerebellar Ataxias market drivers and Spinocerebellar Ataxias market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Spinocerebellar Ataxias

3. SWOT analysis of Spinocerebellar Ataxias

4. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Overview at a Glance

6. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Disease Background and Overview

7. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Spinocerebellar Ataxias

9. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Unmet Needs

11. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Emerging Therapies

12. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Drivers

16. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Market Barriers

17. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Appendix

18. Spinocerebellar Ataxias Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

