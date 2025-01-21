Jupiter International secures ₹3 Crore rooftop solar project in West Bengal

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 21 January 2025, Bengaluru: Jupiter International Limited, a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic solar cells and provider of solar power solutions, has secured an order worth over ₹3 crore from the West Bengal Khadi & Village Industries Board (WBKVIB). The project involves the supply, installation, and maintenance of rooftop grid-connected Solar PV power plants across 23 locations in West Bengal.

With a cumulative capacity of approximately 0.5 MW, the project is set to be completed within 365 days from the commencement date. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and contribute to the state’s efforts to lower carbon emissions.

This project reinforces Jupiter International’s commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions and advancing India’s renewable energy goals. By focusing on rooftop solar installations, the company continues to drive the transition to cleaner energy and strengthen its position as a leader in the solar sector.





MENAFN21012025005232011781ID1109112625