Deadly fire breaks out at ski resort hotel in Turkey

(MENAFN) A deadly fire broke out at a hotel in a ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 32 others, according to the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The fire took place at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya resort, located approximately 170 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of the capital, Ankara.



The fire erupted at around 3:27 AM local time (0027 GMT) in the 12-story hotel, which features wooden cladding. Witnesses described the frantic attempts of guests to escape the flames, with some reportedly trying to lower themselves using ropes. Footage from the scene showed bedsheets hanging from windows as desperate guests sought to flee. Media reports suggest that some of the victims may have died after jumping in an attempt to escape the fire.



At least 230 people were staying at the hotel, which was particularly busy during the two-week school holiday period. Emergency services worked quickly to contain the fire, but local media indicated that at least three of the dead had jumped from the hotel’s windows.



The fire is believed to have started in the hotel’s restaurant and spread rapidly, though the exact cause remains unclear. Firefighters faced additional challenges as part of the hotel is situated against a cliff, complicating their efforts to extinguish the blaze. Several Turkish ministers arrived at the scene, where the fire was eventually brought under control. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

