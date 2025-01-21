Phoenix Children's Museum To Transform Into Educational Wonderland For Annual School Fair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

900 attendees expected for an evening celebration of featuring school showcase, family activities

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Museum of Phoenix will offer even more to explore as Choose a School hosts its Phoenix School Fair on Saturday, January 25, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Families are invited to explore Arizona's rich array of educational opportunities while enjoying the museum's renowned interactive exhibits and special entertainment.

This free community event will gather representatives from traditional public, public charter, private, magnet schools, online learning, homeschool groups, and microschools under one roof. Parents can navigate their educational options in a vibrant, family-friendly environment, while children engage in the museum's hands-on exhibits and activities.

Arizona is recognized as a national leader in educational choice, offering families diverse learning pathways. The Phoenix School Fair highlights the broad spectrum of options available, from legacy schools to innovative learning models, ensuring families have access to accurate, comprehensive information.

The event combines education and entertainment, providing a seamless blend of exploration and fun. Families can enjoy:



Information booths from dozens of local schools and educational providers

Photo booth opportunities throughout the museum's creative spaces

Face painting and entertainment for children

Complimentary refreshments for all attendees Bilingual resources and assistance for Spanish-speaking families

"Arizona families have more educational options than ever before, and this fair helps them navigate those choices in a fun, stress-free environment," said Barbara Duncan, Vice President of Quality Schools at Choose a School. "By hosting the fair at the Children's Museum, we're creating an atmosphere where education exploration feels like a natural extension of play and discovery. This venue allows us to demonstrate that learning can be both engaging and enjoyable, regardless of the educational path a family chooses."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, which will feature thousands of events nationwide celebrating educational opportunities. As one of Arizona's largest school choice celebrations, the fair highlights the state's commitment to ensuring every family can find the right educational fit for their children.

Choose a School, the event's organizer, works throughout the year to connect Arizona families with quality educational options and helps schools share their unique programs with the community. Their expertise in Arizona's educational landscape ensures that families will find comprehensive, accurate information about their options at the fair.

Location Details: The Children's Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034. The fair will utilize the entire venue, with educational providers and activities spread throughout the museum's different areas.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at phoenixschoolfair or schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-phoenix-feria-escolar/ to access the information in Spanish.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

