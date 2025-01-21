Gigastar Introduces Flexible Term Options For Youtube Creators To Partner With Strategic Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Supplementing a lifetime revenue-sharing option, Creators can choose from 3-year or 5-year terms to share potential future channel revenue with thousands of Investors*

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar , a startup bringing YouTube Creators and Investors together, announced that its affiliate, GigaStar , has introduced 3-year and 5-year revenue-sharing term options alongside its flagship channel lifetime revenue-sharing model, addressing the desire of some Creators for greater flexibility.

Through GigaStar Market , Creators raise funds by offering Investors a portion of their YouTube channel's potential future revenue through a securities offering digitally represented by Channel Revenue Tokens (CRTs). Note that securities offerings with terms and conditions involve the risk of loss and liquidity risk.

GigaStar Market's flagship model allows Creators to share YouTube revenue with Investors for as long as their channel continues to generate AdSense revenue. Now, with new 3-year and 5-year revenue-sharing term options, revenue-sharing will end and Investors' CRTs automatically expire at the end of the term.

"We believe this added flexibility will attract a broader group of Creators and Investors," said GigaStar CEO Hazem Dawani. "Creators can view the 3-year and 5-year term limits as an alternative to loans, and Investors can participate in offerings with different term lengths and potential returns."

GigaStar Market , an SEC-registered crowdfunding portal, has launched 23 YouTube channel offerings, raising $3.4M for Creators with 18,700+ Investor accounts. To date, GigaStar has distributed $393K+ in revenue to Investors.

*Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing Creators and Investors together. GigaStar provides Creators with an intuitive platform to raise capital from thousands of Investors who share in the channel's potential future YouTube revenue while supporting a Creator's journey. Learn more at gigastar .

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market). GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. The past performance of an offering, security, or channel is not a guarantee of future results. This content does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy security(ies).

