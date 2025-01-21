Bio-Techne To Host Conference Call On February 5, 2025, To Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced that management will host a call and webcast on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CST to review its second quarter fiscal 2025 results. Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time: 8:00 a.m. CST Date: February 5, 2025 Dial-in: 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 (for international callers) Conference ID: 13751305 Webcast:

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13751305.

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, until 11:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

