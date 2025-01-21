Sky Links Capital Secures Prestigious Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) UAE License

(MENAFN- Your Mind )

Dubai, UAE - January 21, 2025 - Sky Links Capital Group is proud to announce a major milestone in the company’s journey with the successful acquisition of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) license in the United Arab Emirates. This significant achievement marks a key step forward in the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge financial services, maintaining the highest standards of compliance, and offering unparalleled client experiences in the market.



Daniel Takieddine, CEO of Sky Links Capital, expressed his thoughts about the achievement, stating:

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I announce a significant milestone in the journey of Sky Links Capital. We have successfully acquired the prestigious Securities and Commodities Authority United Arab Emirates license, further solidifying our commitment to excellence, transparency, and innovation in the financial markets. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing the highest standards of service to our clients. The SCA Category 5 (Arrangement and Advice) introduction to financial services license is not just a regulatory endorsement but a reflection of our integrity, compliance, and trustworthiness in an ever-evolving financial landscape.”



The SCA Category 5 license opens new development channels for Sky Links Capital by expanding its portfolio of financial services and enhanced arrangements. This regulatory milestone is a testament to the company’s commitment to meeting the regulatory requirements, ensuring that all services provided align with the highest standards of integrity and compliance.



“Our team has worked tirelessly to meet the stringent requirements set by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This license empowers us to expand our offerings and enhance our capabilities to better serve individual traders, corporations, and institutional clients, both locally and globally. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver unparalleled trading conditions, innovative solutions, and exceptional client experiences. We are grateful for the continued support of our stakeholders, partners, and clients, who inspire us to push boundaries and achieve new heights. Sky Links Capital is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of trading and investment opportunities. Together, let us embrace this exciting new chapter.” Takieddine added.



With this license in hand, Sky Links Capital remains committed to driving forward-thinking financial solutions and creating new opportunities for traders and investors worldwide. This achievement paves the way for Sky Links Capital to lead the way in the future of trading and investment, fostering growth and opportunity.





