Immutable Partners With Metagravity To Bring Edge Of Chaos Into Immutable Ecosystem

Collaboration Promises Scalable, Immersive Gameplay for web3 Enthusiasts

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, the leading web3 gaming platform, and ecosystem, and MetaGravity are excited to announce their partnership to bring the Edge of Chaos universe into the Immutable ecosystem. This collaboration will launch two highly anticipated games, Edge of Chaos: Dungeons and Edge of Chaos: Apocalypse, as cornerstones of the Edge of Chaos open-world MMORPG franchise. Both games will leverage Immutable's industry-leading GameFi infrastructure and MetaGravity's HyperScale Engine networking technology to deliver high-quality, scalable web3 gaming experiences.

As part of this partnership, Immutable's extensive ecosystem will provide MetaGravity's games with tools such as Immutable Passport, enabling seamless engagement with the Web3 in-game economy.

Edge of Chaos: Dungeons; and Edge of Chaos: Apocalypse Will Be Available with Immutable's GameFi Stack

MetaGravity will launch Edge of Chaos: Dungeons, a browser game that serves as the casual gateway to the Edge of Chaos in-game economy, and Edge of Chaos: Apocalypse, the first combat slice of the full HyperScale MMO experience. By integrating Immutable's GameFi stack, including its advanced tools and infrastructure, players will engage with the Edge of Chaos in-game economy, allowing them to interact with NFTs and digital assets. Through this partnership, MetaGravity will bring its advanced HyperScale Engine networking capabilities to Immutables' gaming ecosystem, enabling scalability and higher-density gameplay at a lower cost to any multiplayer online web3 game

Rashid Mansoor, Co-Founder and CEO at MetaGravity, said: "Our partnership with Immutable marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine the boundaries of online gaming. By integrating Immutable's advanced GameFi infrastructure with our HyperScale Engine, we are certain that we can make Edge of Chaos one of the most successful web3-enabled AAA games in the industry and an anchor partner in the Immutable ecosystem."

Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President at Immutable added: "This partnership with MetaGravity reflects Immutable's commitment to bringing the best web3 games to players worldwide. Together, we aim to redefine the gaming experience, creating opportunities for billions of players to own digital assets and engage with immersive, high-quality games."

About Edge of Chaos

Edge of Chaos is a groundbreaking massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game set in a dynamic medieval world. Built on MetaGravity's HyperScale Engine technology, it delivers unprecedented scale, seamless open-world exploration, and a deep player-driven economy. Combining high-quality gameplay with advanced web3 features, the game empowers players to own in-game assets and shape the evolving virtual landscape. Led by Gareth Wilson, VP of Games and former Warner Brothers Games executive, the talented team of 20 developers brings expertise from renowned franchises including The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dying Light. The game also features The Ancients NFTs, offering holders rewards tied to player engagement and game success, redefining how players connect with online worlds.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Immutables gaming platform and has onboarded over 440+ well-funded games onto the platform to become the fastest growing ecosystem of 2025 and has raised $300M+ USD from leading global investors including Temasek, Tencent, Bitkraft, King River Capital, and Galaxy.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum without sacrificing player experience. Immutable delivers the first zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community, including Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

About MetaGravity

MetaGravity is a visionary deep-tech company building the foundational infrastructure for next-generation online games and the future 3D internet. MetaGravity empowers creators with the tools to push the boundaries of what's possible, fostering a decentralised future for the Internet. Their flagship product, the Quark HyperScale Engine, is a revolutionary network engine that allows game developers to construct supermassive multiplayer experiences with ease, minimising costs and time. This innovative technology unlocks the potential for groundbreaking digital experiences, paving the way for never-before-seen worlds.

