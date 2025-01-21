Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Vehicle, and Country, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America electric vehicles market size is anticipated to reach USD 60.53 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Favorable initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles coupled with rising crude oil prices are anticipated to drive the demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs). The increasing advantages of electric vehicles over conventional vehicles such as zero fuel emission, better performance, and lower total cost of ownership are expected to contribute to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the coming years.



North America Electric Vehicles Market Report Highlights



In terms of product, the PHEV segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over 35% from 2025 to 2030 owing to the increasing demand for electric buses and trucks across the logistics and transportation industry

In terms of vehicle type, the PCLT segment emerged as the largest segment in 2024 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period Canada is projected to register the fastest CAGR exceeding 40% from 2025 to 2030 as the government in the country is focused on advancing the programs to support electric vehicle adoption

