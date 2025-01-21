Erode East Bypolls: NTK Launches Full-Fledged Campaign After Securing 'Mike' Symbol

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by actor-turned-politician Seeman, has launched an intensive campaign for the Erode East Assembly bye-election, which is scheduled for February 5.

This comes a day after the party was allocated the 'microphone' symbol on January 20.

NTK is the only major party opposing the ruling DMK in the bypolls.

The AIADMK, BJP, and DMDK have chosen not to contest.

Speaking about the campaign, NTK candidate K. Seethalakshmi told IANS,“The allocation of the 'mike' symbol has bolstered our efforts. This symbol has already reached people to some extent and will make our campaign more effective. Our aim is to secure victory in this election.”

Seethalakshmi also mentioned that special squads and party cadres have been mobilised to conduct door-to-door campaigns across the constituency.

A total of 46 candidates are contesting the Erode East bye-election.

Initially, 47 candidates filed nominations, but one independent candidate, Padmavathy, had her nomination rejected.

The rejection followed complaints from two other independent candidates, Azhwar and Noor Mohammed, who alleged that Padmavathy's name appeared in the voters' list of K.R. Puram in Karnataka.

Under election rules, only Tamil Nadu residents can contest Assembly elections in the state.

Returning Officer, N. Manish, confirmed the disqualification after verifying the claim with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu.

Among the 46 candidates, two are from recognised political parties, and 14 represent registered political parties.

The bye-election was necessitated by the passing away of veteran Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, who won the seat in 2023 after the death of his son, Thirumahan Everaa, due to a sudden heart attack on January 4, 2023.

In the 2023 bye-election, Elangovan defeated AIADMK candidate K.S. Thenarassu by a margin of 66,233 votes. This time, the AIADMK and BJP have opted out of the contest.

The DMK is fielding V.C. Chandhirakumar, the party's propaganda committee state joint secretary, against NTK's K. Seethalakshmi.

Despite the absence of strong opposition from the AIADMK and BJP, the DMK is making significant efforts to secure a decisive win.

Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin will spearhead the DMK's campaign in the constituency.

In the previous bye-election, NTK candidate Menaka Navaneethan managed to secure only 10,827 votes.

However, the party is optimistic about improving its performance this time, with the new symbol adding momentum to its campaign.

The bye-election will take place on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.