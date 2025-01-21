Partnering With Gptbots: Meta Dot's Zenseai Reshapes The Educational Landscape In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Limited, a leading STEAM education provider in Hong Kong, announces a strategic collaboration with GPTBots.ai to introduce the ZenseAI platform. This integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into education is set to elevate teaching standards, streamline educational processes, and invigorate the learning experience for students.

Overcoming Challenges in Traditional Education

Hong Kong's traditional teaching methods face ongoing hurdles, including heavy administrative workloads that limit teaching time, rigid models that fail to address personalized learning needs, and a lack of effective tools to enhance teaching methods and student engagement.

“Education needs solutions that integrate resources, personalize learning, and unlock teachers' potential. GPTBots provides a platform to achieve this with AI,” said Sky Lo, Head of Meta Dot.

ZenseAI: A Smarter Approach to Education in Hong Kong

ZenseAI leverages GPTBots.ai's advanced capabilities to address these challenges within the Hong Kong education sector through:



AI-Powered Teaching: Personalized lesson plans and interdisciplinary learning to foster student engagement and improve outcomes.

Comprehensive Assistant: Tools for lesson planning, administrative support, and real-time teaching references to enhance teacher efficiency.

Learning Management: Smart assignments, exam preparation, and AI usage monitoring to support students and schools. Interactive Experiences: Real-time chatrooms and immersive teaching environments to make learning engaging and effective.

AI for Science Education Funding Programme

Meta Dot collaborates with the Hong Kong Education Bureau's "AI for Science Education" Funding Programme to support participating schools by offering free trials of the ZenseAI platform. This initiative aims to promote the integration of artificial intelligence into science education, enhancing teaching efficiency, optimizing learning experiences, and driving educational innovation. Through ZenseAI, Meta Dot helps schools deliver personalized teaching, reduce administrative workloads for teachers, and improve student learning outcomes.

“We believe that by adopting interdisciplinary learning methods and practice-oriented teaching approaches, we can not only help teachers reduce administrative workloads and improve teaching efficiency but also provide students with enriched learning experiences that fully develop their technical skills and creativity,” said Sky Lo.

Shaping the Future of Education

The success of ZenseAI underscores the transformative potential of AI in education and paves the way for innovative teaching models within the Hong Kong market. Meta Dot is committed to enhancing ZenseAI, deepening its collaboration with GPTBots, and exploring new AI applications across the education sector to drive meaningful change.

About Meta Dot Limited

Meta Dot Limited is a leading STEAM education service provider in Hong Kong dedicated to transforming education through innovation and technology. By integrating AI into teaching, Meta Dot empowers educators, enriches student learning, and addresses traditional challenges. Through its partnership with the company promotes global adoption of intelligent education solutions, ensuring equity and accessibility while shaping the future of learning.

About GPTBots.ai

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), established in 2011, is a leading global customer engagement and MarTech services provider. Its business includes notification services, marketing growth, development tools, and data products. As its sub-brand, provides end-to-end AI solutions for enterprises, implementing AI agents across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, lead generation, and more-empowering businesses to lead in the AI era.

