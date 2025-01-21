(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A Bold Expression of Love and Power

PHILIPP PLEIN redefines the spirit of timekeeping with the new Plein Valentine collection, a bold celebration of love-raw, edgy, and unapologetic. Featuring a striking red heart at the 6 o'clock position, this watch is designed to stand out, blending PHILIPP PLEIN's signature attitude with a rebellious twist that demands attention.

The Perfect Gift

Presented in a precious gift set, Plein Valentine combines a glossy, red leather strap watch with a matching bangle-two distinctive accessories for those who embody confidence and individuality. The IP yellow gold plating creates a bold contrast with the vivid red heart, while the watch case, adorned with iconic baguette-cut crystals, adds a touch of brilliance and opulence.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Case:

38 mm – IP Yellow Gold case

Movement: MIYOTA 2039

3H quartz

Dial:

Champagne with red heart at 6h Top ring: crystal baguettes

Strap:

Red Leather

Water Resistance:

50 meters

