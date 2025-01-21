Date
1/21/2025 3:14:28 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A Bold Expression of Love and Power
PHILIPP PLEIN redefines the spirit of timekeeping with the new Plein Valentine collection, a bold celebration of love-raw, edgy, and unapologetic. Featuring a striking red heart at the 6 o'clock position, this watch is designed to stand out, blending PHILIPP PLEIN's signature attitude with a rebellious twist that demands attention.
The Perfect Gift
Presented in a precious gift set, Plein Valentine combines a glossy, red leather strap watch with a matching bangle-two distinctive accessories for those who embody confidence and individuality. The IP yellow gold plating creates a bold contrast with the vivid red heart, while the watch case, adorned with iconic baguette-cut crystals, adds a touch of brilliance and opulence.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Case:
38 mm – IP Yellow Gold case
Movement: MIYOTA 2039
3H quartz
Dial:
Champagne with red heart at 6h Top ring: crystal baguettes
Strap:
Red Leather
Water Resistance:
50 meters
