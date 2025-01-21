Monica L. Sharpe Releases 'Finn The Weather Dog': A Tale Of Loyalty And Bravery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SIMSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Finn the Weather Dog by Monica L. Sharpe tells a story about Finn, a Labrador Retriever with an almost supernatural gift of anticipating the weather. This takes the reader through Finn's evolution from a frightened companion during storms into a truly brave hero.



Finn's story starts with his tremendous fear of storms, and this is a given challenge not just for him but for Mike and Mary, his owners. Despite their efforts to console him, the dog does not find solace.



Over time, he realizes that he has a special gift when that unique ability allows him to forecast some oncoming storms. Eventually, he would realize the uniqueness of his being as it would help him during a very terrible tornado that hit their neighborhood.



As the tornado draws near, Finn senses the danger and goes to great lengths to try and warn Mike and Mary, and finally brings them to safety in the basement.



Finn's actions reveal not only the courage within him but also the tie that binds him to his family. Through the storm, Finn emerges confident and stronger, proof of his growth and instinctual bravery.



This book emphasizes the themes of trust, growth, and the unique bond between humans and pets. Finn's journey could be an inspiration to readers of all ages to conquer fears and play the role of protector.



Finn the Weather Dog is available for readers on Amazon and the Author's Official Website, offering an engaging story for audiences of all ages.



About the Author:



Monica Sharpe can usually be found reading a book, writing, or journaling about her everyday adventures throughout her life. Authoring a novel was always the focus of her bucket list and her first novel is nearly completed, but when life circumstances brought her grandchildren closer to where she lives in South Carolina, she began creating stories for them, since they were eager readers with active imaginations. That is when the story of Finn the Weather Dog evolved which is based on the actual life of the family dog, a black Labrador Retriever, named Finn. Finn was a shy pup, who evolved into his own character with a unique talent for forecasting the weather. They discovered Finn was an extremely accurate living barometer before he was a year old! This heartwarming adventure teaches self-worth, kindness, and endurance, and will be the first book in a series of books about the black Labrador's adventures as he navigates his purpose in life.



Monica mentioned she has observed how so many different animals lives mimic countless circumstances humans experience in life by relating Finn's, late blooming into a family protector to her own childhood. As a shy and introverted child, Monica found it easy to immerse herself in a book or draft stories she acted out in school for her book reports gaining the encouraging support of her instructors to pursue writing. She had to learn what her own path in life was, like she wrote about Finn, in her book, Finn the Weather Dog.



She went back to college and got her degree in early education later in life after an already established career. Monica always encouraged her young students to explore the world through reading, to follow their dreams, because if they held onto the reality of those dreams and never lose sight of the future, one day that dream may eventually come true.



When not absorbed with writing or reading the latest gripping tale, Monica is passionate about gardening, she quilts, and knits year round to donate hats and scarves she has made to organizations who support the needy and homeless in the winter months. Her interests include photography and hiking, traveling, and camping. She lives in South Carolina, with her husband, and their dog, Finn.

