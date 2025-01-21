ADNOC Gas, EWEC cooperate to accelerate transformation of UAE’s energy sector

(MENAFN) ADNOC PLC and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as ADNOC Gas, have announced the formation of a significant long-term strategic partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) aimed at accelerating the transformation of the UAE’s sector. This partnership reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic growth.



Central to this collaboration is a flexible sale and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas Utilities LLC and EWEC. The agreement spans a decade and is valued at more than AED 36 billion (USD 10 billion), underscoring the scale and importance of this initiative in supporting the UAE’s energy transition and broader economic objectives.



The announcement of this milestone partnership was attended by prominent figures, including Fatima Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, and Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, along with several members of the executive management teams from both organizations. The event highlighted the collaborative spirit and shared vision driving this agreement.



In her remarks, Al Nuaimi expressed deep appreciation for the long-standing relationship with EWEC, emphasizing that the 10-year strategic agreement represents a critical step toward achieving the UAE’s ambitious energy goals. She highlighted how the partnership aligns with the nation’s digital transformation efforts and meets the growing demand for flexible and reliable energy solutions.



Al Nuaimi also noted that this collaboration is a vital contributor to the UAE’s economic growth, providing stability to the energy supply chain and ensuring progress toward climate neutrality.

