Trump Confirms He Wants To End The War In Ukraine As Soon As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Donald Trump, who took office on Monday, expressed his intention to meet with Vladimir and end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

He told journalists about this during the signing of decrees in the Oval Office, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Trump stated that he would meet with President Putin in response to journalists' questions about the possibility of such a meeting.

At the same time, the head of the White House noted that he could not say when exactly this would happen. However, he later noted that it could happen very soon.

In response to a question about his plans to end the war in Ukraine, the US president stated that they are trying to achieve this as soon as possible. At the same time, Trump reiterated his stance that the war should never have started.

Later, when journalists tried to clarify how long it would take to end the conflict, Trump said that he would have to talk to Putin first.

The US president said that it needs to be determined, adding that Putin "can't be thrilled [with the war]" as "he's not doing so well."

According to him, many believed that the war would be over in a week, but it has lasted almost three years.

Trump stated that a lot of people have died, both on the Russian and Ukrainian sides, so“it would be very good to end this war.”

He also expressed confidence that Volodymyr Zelensky wants to conclude a deal to end the war. However, according to the US president, it is not known whether Putin wants this.

The new White House chief stated that Putin needs to make a deal, adding that by not doing so, he is destroying Russia. He emphasized that Russia is facing significant issues, pointing to the state of its economy and the rising inflation in the country.

At the same time, Trump noted that he would get along well with Putin and expressed hope that he would eventually agree to the deal.

As Ukrinform reported, during his inaugural speech, Trump said he would strengthen the US Armed Forces so that America's power could stop all wars.

Photo: Getty Images