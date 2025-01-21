J.D. BIRLA INSTITUTE IQAC - FACULTY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite)

Kolkata, 20th January 2025: Course Outcomes (COs) and Program Outcomes (POs) help define and measure a program’s educational goals and success in the form of learning outcomes of its pupils. They are employed in curriculum design, learning experience development, and student performance evaluation. POs are declarations outlining the knowledge and skills that students should possess following completion of the programme. These pertain to the knowledge, skills, analytical ability, attitude and behavior that students acquire through the programme. COs, on the other hand, outline what a student can do, demonstrate, or perform after successfully earning a pass grade. Mapping or correlating the attainments of a student with the course objective thus become significant and is envisaged in our National Education Policy.



J.D. Birla Institute’s IQAC held a seminar on “Course Outcome (CO), Programme Outcome (PO), and PEOs (Program Education Objectives) and their mapping under NEP curriculum” on January 11, 2025. Prof. (Dr.) Deepali Singhee, principal of the college emphasized the significance of comprehending these fundamental ideas that contribute to a student’s total growth. These are crucial to contemporary education since they help students get ready for the demands of the job or future academic pursuits. Orienting faculty to streamline curricula in accordance with NEP criteria was the goal.



Dr. Harmesh Kumar Kansal, professor in the mechanical engineering department of UIET, Punjab University, Chandigarh, and an NAAC and NBA assessor, discussed the significance of accreditation; the process of defining vision, mission, PEO, and PO; the design of COs, their assessment and attainment; contribution of COs in attainment of POs and mapping both; rubrics (qualitative evaluation) apart from a few other related topics. The session was attended by all the faculty members as well as officer from the examination department.





MENAFN21012025007589011680ID1109110957