Ellis Martin Report: Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) Again Report High Grade Copper Equivalent At The Lion Zone In Quebec, Canada
1/21/2025 12:09:50 AM
In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk radio we speak with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) (FRA:IVV).
Power Nickel Inc. is pleased to announce the return of the first 2 holes of the fall campaign. Hole PN-24-076 reported no material results. Hole PN-24-078 results are outlined in Highlights Below.
Highlights:
PN-24-078 returned:
29.40 m of 0.53 g/t Au, 11.95 g/t Ag, 1.15 % Cu, 1.08 g/t Pd, 0.36 g/t Pt and 0.06% Ni
Including:
11.55 m of 0.44 g/t Au, 11.55 g/t Ag, 0.59 % Cu, 1.25 g/t Pd, 0.76 g/t Pt and 0.02% Ni
which includes:
2.00 m of 0.64 g/t Au, 14.85 g/t Ag, 0.49 % Cu, 2.71 g/t Pd, 2.32 g/t Pt and 0.02% Ni, and 4.65 m of 0.59 g/t Au, 15.83 g/t Ag, 0.97 % Cu, 1.25 g/t Pd, 0.50 g/t Pt and 0.04% Ni
And Including : 13.35 m of 0.77 g/t Au, 15.86 g/t Ag, 1.98 % Cu, 1.29 g/t Pd, 0.14 g/t Pt and 0.12% Ni
Which includes:
2.90 m of 3.16 g/t Au, 21.62 g/t Ag, 5.84 % Cu, 4.72 g/t Pd, 0.44 g/t Pt and 0.48% Ni, and 4.00 m of 0.23 g/t Au, 35.78 g/t Ag, 2.30 % Cu, 0.73 g/t Pd, 0.11 g/t Pt and 0.03% Ni
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO
647-448-8044
E: ...
W:
