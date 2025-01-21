عربي


1/21/2025 12:05:09 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc. : Announced the receipt of a US$1.28 million (CA$1.85 million) payment representing a portion of an outstanding receivable under PyroGenesis' existing CA$25+ million DrosriteTM contract with Radian Oil and gas Services Company. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.58.

