Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
1/20/2025 7:04:11 PM
KUWAIT -- The opening ceremony for the Soof Wool Processing Center was held in Al-Mawashi Livestock transport and Trading Company's headquarters in Al-Rai, under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait is poised to usher in a fresh stage of development amid recent numerous accomplishments made thanks to individual and collective efforts to promote the country's regional and international status.
ANKARA -- "All stages of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas should be fully implemented and humanitarian aid to the enclave must flow uninterrupted," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
WASHINGTON -- After his swearing-in as the US 47th president, Donald Trump pledged in a speech to "put America first" and said, "the golden age of America begins right now."
RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi met with Hong Kong Finance Minister Paul Chan Mo-po in the Swiss city of Davos, on the sidelines of the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF). (end) mb
