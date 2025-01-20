Aishwarya Bansal Attends Donald Trump's Pre-Swearing-In Dinner With Mukesh And Nita Ambani: Who Is She?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently attended a pre-swearing-in dinner hosted by Donald in Washington, DC. Along with all the business leaders and other dignitaries, one notable Indian entrepreneur, Aishwarya Bansal, was also present.

Aishwarya Bansal took to LinkedIn to share several photos of her experience of attending the pre-swearing-in dinner.

“It was a privilege to spend time with the Ambani family in Washington, D.C. Their warmth and wisdom always leave a lasting impression. Cherishing these beautiful moments. Such a memorable moment with Nita Ambani Aunty, a true source of inspiration and grace. Grateful for her wisdom and warmth," reads Aishwarya Bansal's LinkedIn post.

At the pre-inauguration dinner, Mukesh and Nita Ambani were photographed with several other Indian entrepreneurs, including Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M India Pvt Ltd, and Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers.

Who is Aishwarya Bansal

As stated in her LinkedIn profile, Aishwarya Bansal is the co-founder of Smart World Developers, a real-estate company based out of Gurgaon. Additionally, she has played a crucial role in developing her family's real estate business, M3M India Pvt Ltd.

In addition to her business endeavors, Aishwarya Bansal is also involved with NGOs and charitable organisations.

Aishwarya Bansal is also part of the Ekal Vidyalaya NGO that aims to provide funding to 200 schools to make basic education accessible for all children in rural India.

Donald Trump's swearing in

Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20. The event, which had to be shifted indoors due to Washington DC's freezing temperatures, saw Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, among other business tycoons.