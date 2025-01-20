Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Gets Slammed For Choice Of 'Inappropriate' Dress At Trump Inauguration Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amidst Donald sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at US Capitol Rotunda on 20 January, several business tycoons were also invited to witness the historic day. But founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez was criticised for her dress selection.

Several videos and images made into the headlines where social users even questioned Lauren Sanchez's presence at the prestigious event. Sánchez, a former journalist, received a rare invitation to Monday's ceremony.

According to the details, Sanchez wore a white blazer and trousers. But in contrast, she chose lacy corset underneath the blazer which the internet deemed inappropriate for a formal occasion.

Here's how netizens reacted:

One wrote,“Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable.”

Another posted,“WTF is Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez doing there when TRUE PATRIOTS couldn't get a seat? And no one's wives were allowed to attend? As usual, she is dressed like a SLUT. DISGUSTING AND DISGRACEFUL.”

A third commented,“Is someone going to offer Lauren Sanchez a safety pin?”

“Lauren Sánchez is wearing a corset bra under her jacket. Wild out fit for the Trump inauguration,” said James Dean.

Someone wrote,“Seems @JeffBezos girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez's, shirt was delayed by @amazon delivery. So, she just went with a jacket and bra. Classy. #Inauguration2025.”

“Lauren Sánchez's outfit for the inauguration of the President of the United States is downright appalling. A white suit paired with a lingerie overload lace bodysuit is not only inappropriate but outright disrespectful for such a monumental and historically significant event,” read a comment on X.

On Monday, Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States, which was administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Former presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama , Bill Clinton, George W Bush have reached the US Capitol to take part in Donald Trump Inauguration ceremony.