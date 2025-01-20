India, France Eye Enhancing Maritime Cooperation In Indian Ocean Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW HELHI, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities said on Monday that India and France agreed to boost collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed shared vision for maritime security.

During the 7th India-France Maritime Cooperation Dialogue held in New Delhi on January 14, both sides discussed a number of issues pertaining to maritime security and agreed to promote cooperation in the area, the Indian of External Affairs said in a statement.

"India and France reiterated their strong commitment to upholding international law, supporting multilateralism, including through regional organisations, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and protecting freedom of navigation," it added.

The two countries agreed to support free and secure access to sea lanes of communications through collaboration between their maritime assets and organisations, it noted.

They also agreed to develop a joint assessment of the threats to maritime security in the region; to counter illicit maritime activities, including piracy and armed robbery, maritime terrorism, contraband smuggling, Illegal unreported and unregulated fishing; hybrid as well as cyber security threats and marine pollution, it pointed out.

In addition, they approved strengthening existing mechanisms of cooperation in exchange of information and exploring opportunities for coordinated surveillance whilst deployed to counter threats to maritime security in the region.

India and France consented to preserve marine resources in the Indian Ocean Region, through the United Nations Ocean Conference, it stated.

They welcomed the progress made on biodiversity and blue economy during the last bilateral dialogue on blue economy and ocean governance, and agreed to pursue cooperation at the regional level, as members of the Indian Ocean Rim.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Indian Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor, and Director General for International Relations and Strategy of Ministry for the Armed Forces of France Alice Rufo. (end)

