Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Weed Trimmer (CSK-648)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a building and grounds supervisor and I thought there could be a better way for our crew to trim weeds in a deep ditch," said an inventor, from Batesburg, S.C., "so I invented the EXTEND EATER. My design eliminates the hard and time-consuming process of using a weed eater at two or three different levels."
The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a weed trimmer/weed eater. In doing so, it offers an easier way to trim ditches, steep slopes, and other hard to reach areas. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers, homeowners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in commercial and residential/consumer models.
The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-648, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
