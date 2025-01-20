ICAT Manesar Represents India's Drive Towards Automotive Excellence: Union Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 21 (IANS) Union of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the International Centre for Automotive (ICAT) at Manesar on Monday during which he said that the ICAT institute represents the concept of developed India, and the country's drive towards automotive excellence.

The Union Minister said this while speaking to mediapersons after laying the foundation of the Electrical and Lab and Centre of Excellence for Advanced Automotive IT Services (AAITS)

He said that ICAT's state-of-the-art facilities, including its advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure, are testimony to India's capabilities in automotive innovation.

Reiterating the commitment of the Ministry of Heavy Industries to foster innovation, create policy frameworks and build infrastructure to establish India as a global leader in automotive technology, Kumaraswamy said that ICAT is not just a testing and research facility, it reflects the shared vision of the Ministry and the government to advance the future of mobility in India.

He also mentioned the significant contribution of ICAT to government initiatives such as FAME Scheme, PM e-Drive and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

The Union Minister further underlined the importance of ICAT's participation in promoting indigenous manufacturing and global competitiveness in the automotive sector and said that the institute is a symbol of India's automotive aspirations, contributing significantly to our transition to electric mobility and sustainable transportation.

Kumaraswamy assured that the Ministry of Heavy Industries is committed to support ICAT in every possible way to ensure its continued growth and success.

The Union Minister said that the Indian automotive industry, which contributes over 7 per cent to the country's GDP and employs millions of people, is expected to see strong growth in the coming years.

He also emphasised that ICAT's technical expertise, research and homologation services will play a key role in ensuring that this growth is sustainable, safe and competitive globally.

Kumaraswamy said: "We are moving towards making India a global leader in automotive technology and innovation. This will ensure safer, better vehicles for Indian and global customers."