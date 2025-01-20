Machesetsa Grilled

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, was grilled by the on Tuesday following the leak of clips in which the Prime and his deputy were insulted.

In the clips, the Directorate on and Economic Offences (DCEO) director general, Knorx Molelle, was heard referring to Prime Minister Sam Matekane and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara as idiots.

He also had no kind words for his immediate boss, Law and Justice Minister Richard Ramoeletsi

Mofomobe told thepost yesterday that he had indeed been interrogated.

“I spent the whole day there being questioned,” Mofomobe said.

“I was before a big team of the police.”

Mofomobe said the police demanded to know if the voice in the clip was his and he said yes.

He was however quick to point out that he was not put under any duress during the interrogation

“I do not want to badmouth them, the interview was good,” Mofomobe said.

He said the police simply wanted to know about the leaked voice clips that went viral on social media platforms.

He said he told them that he did not know anything about their leakage.

“I think we were recorded,” Mofomobe said.“I think our room was bugged”.

He said apart from him, two other people, Molelle and the DCEO's senior investigator, Thabiso Thibeli, were also in the room

“Thibeli did not take even 30 minutes in the office. He left the office and there were only the two of us.”

Thibeli told thepost that he was in fact the one who had summoned Mofomobe to the DCEO offices to interview him about a docket that had been leaked.

“He went on air and spoke about that docket. I had called him but he asked to go to the director general,” Thibeli said.

“I am the one who took him there,” he said.

Mofomobe said he told the police that he only read about the leaked conversation which was transcribed by a local newspaper on Thursday

Before that he did not know about the leaked clips.

He said on the previous day the paper called him and asked that he provides them with the clips.

“I told them that I did not have the clips,” he said.

“I did not record our conversation with Advocate Molelle,” he said.

"When people were asking me about the clips, I thought they were lying."

Mofomobe said he only got the voice clips for the first time on Friday and he listened to them.

“What would I benefit from recording Advocate Molelle?” he asked.

He said he grew up with Molelle and attended school with him at primary level.

Mofomobe said he also worked with Molelle's father, Sekhohola Molelle,in the BNP when he was the treasurer general.

He said Molelle's father became a BNP MP for two terms

“I am not holding any grudge against him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Molelle is on a two-week leave that started on Monday, four days after he was summoned by the police apparently in connection with the clips.

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said he was not aware that Mofomobe had been summoned.

Majara Molupe

