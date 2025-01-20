EUME Bags Prove Their Stamina At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India EUME , a brand synonymous with innovative and high-quality luggage solutions, proudly showcased its durability and reliability at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, 19th January 2025. Demonstrating the resilience of EUME products, our team member, Maanvi Parekh, ran the marathon with one of our luggage bags in tow, completing the journey in an impressive 2 hours and 15 minutes. The marathon was not only a test of human endurance but also a testament to EUME's commitment to creating long-lasting products. Throughout the 21 km stretch, the luggage bag's wheels remained intact, and the journey was remarkably smooth, underscoring the unparalleled quality that EUME stands for.

Maanvi Parekh running Tata Marathon with EUME luggage bag

“EUME has always prioritised product quality, and this event serves as further proof that our luggage bags can accompany you wherever you go, enduring even the most challenging conditions,” Naina Parekh, Founder, EUME said.

In line with our vision of combining functionality with style, EUME recently expanded its range with the launch of two new colors in the Cabin Pro and Classic luggage collections. These additions not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also offer customers greater options to suit their personal travel styles. EUME continues to set benchmarks in the luggage industry by offering products that merge innovation, design, and durability. This unique marathon demonstration reflects the brand's core philosophy:“ EUME can go the distance with you .”

About EUME

EUME is a leading luggage brand dedicated to crafting high-quality, durable, and stylish travel solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, EUME aims to redefine travel experiences with products that are both functional and fashionable.