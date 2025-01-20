DXN Global Partners With Egypt's Alidrisi To Launch Local Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a significant step toward expanding its global presence and tapping into new markets, DXN Global, a leader in the production of natural food supplements and products, has announced a strategic partnership with DXN Egypt Alidrisi. The exclusive agency agreement was signed in an official ceremony at the DXN headquarters in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The partnership, which is set to enhance the availability of DXN products in Egypt, includes plans to establish a local facility for DXN products, contributing to the Egyptian and creating new employment opportunities. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Dato' Lim Swee Jin, Chairman of DXN Global, and Abdullah Suleiman Labib Al-Idrisi, Chairman of DXN Egypt Alidrisi. Also present were Mr. Jegith Nelliot Kakunath, International Marketing Head, Mr. Alan Hoi, International Contracts Supervisor, and Ms. Sophia, Director of Business Affairs for the Chairman.

Local Manufacturing and Economic Impact

In a statement following the signing, Abdullah Suleiman Labib Al-Idrisi, Chairman of DXN Egypt Alidrisi, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership for both the Egyptian market and the broader region. He stated:

“We are committed to transforming the Egyptian market by localizing the production of DXN's products and exporting them to global markets. This partnership is not just about distributing products; it's about creating sustainable economic growth. By establishing a local manufacturing facility, we will provide new job opportunities and contribute to strengthening the national economy through increased exports and support for Egypt's dollar reserves.”

The factory, which will be built in 2025, will be located on a dedicated site spanning 63,000 square meters. Al-Idrisi emphasized that this will not only drive local production but also foster technological transfer and innovation in Egypt's industrial sector.

Fostering Economic Growth Through Local Industry

Al-Idrisi further explained the long-term vision for the partnership:

“Our local manufacturing strategy is a cornerstone of our efforts to add real value to Egypt's economy. We aim to create a supportive work environment, where new jobs are generated, and local industries are strengthened. Additionally, the establishment of the DXN factory will serve as a hub for knowledge transfer, enabling Egypt to become a key player in the production and export of high-quality health and wellness products.”

Al-Idrisi also emphasized the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, saying:

“As we expand our operations in Egypt, we will prioritize sustainability and ethical business practices, ensuring that our growth benefits not only our employees and customers but also the broader community and the environment.”

Strengthening DXN's Global Presence

This partnership marks a major milestone in DXN's ongoing global expansion strategy. DXN, which currently operates in over 200 countries, is known for its range of high-quality natural supplements, beauty products, and home care items. The company has built a reputation for providing products that enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide, and this collaboration with DXN Egypt Alidrisi is expected to significantly expand the company's footprint in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Dr. Dato' Lim Swee Jin, Chairman of DXN Global, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating:

“We are excited to partner with DXN Egypt Alidrisi as part of our broader strategy to grow our market presence in the Middle East and North Africa. Egypt's large, young population and dynamic market make it an ideal location for our next phase of growth. We are confident that this partnership will bring mutual benefits and contribute to the development of Egypt's industrial and economic landscape.”

The partnership also includes plans to offer DXN products to Egyptian consumers through both online and physical retail channels, making it easier for local customers to access the health, wellness, and beauty products they need.

DXN's Global Vision for Health and Wellness

DXN's mission goes beyond simply selling products; the company is focused on improving the health and well-being of people around the world. By creating opportunities for growth and employment in local markets, DXN aims to foster an ecosystem that supports sustainable development and contributes to the overall prosperity of the communities in which it operates.

With the launch of DXN Egypt Alidrisi and the local manufacturing project, DXN is positioned to become a key player in the Egyptian market, creating new business opportunities, improving the quality of life for Egyptian consumers, and driving positive economic change.

Founded in Malaysia in 1993, DXN is a global leader in the production and marketing of natural food supplements, beauty products, and home care items. With a presence in more than 200 countries, DXN has built a loyal customer base thanks to its commitment to quality, innovation, and natural ingredients.