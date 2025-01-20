Hamas Says Gaza Will 'Rise Again', Rebuild After Israeli Destruction

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamas said Monday that Gaza and its people "will rise again" and rebuild the territory battered by more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment.

"Gaza, with its great people and its resilience, will rise again to rebuild what the has destroyed and continue on the path of steadfastness until the occupation is defeated," Hamas said in a statement issued on the second day of a ceasefire with Israel.

"Over the course of 471 days, the systematic crimes of the occupation have failed to dissuade our people and their valiant resistance from clinging to the land and confronting the aggression."

An initial 42-day truce came into effect on Sunday, with Hamas and Israel conducting a swap in which three Israeli hostages were released by the militants in exchange for some 90 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israel jails.



MENAFN20012025000067011011ID1109109573