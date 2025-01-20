Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2032, Delveinsight Predicts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Axillary Hyperhidrosis Forecast

DelveInsight's Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Axillary Hyperhidrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Axillary Hyperhidrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Report:

.The Axillary Hyperhidrosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.In June 2024, Botanix Pharmaceuticals has announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Sofdra (sofpironium) gel, 12.45%, for the treatment of excessive underarm sweating (primary axillary hyperhidrosis). The treatment is approved for use in adults and children aged nine years and older. Sofdra is the first and only new chemical entity to be approved in the US for this condition.

.In January 2024, InMode MD Ltd. offers the InMode Pro System with the Morpheus8 Applicator, a computerized device that produces radio frequency energy utilizing Fractional RF technology. The Morpheus8 Applicator, equipped with a 24-pin tip, is specifically designed for treating primary hyperhidrosis in the underarm area.

.In 2022, the Axillary Hyperhidrosis market in the US recorded the highest size, reaching around USD 500 million, and is projected to grow further by 2032.

.In the US, the estimated prevalence of Axillary Hyperhidrosis is 2.8%, affecting approximately 7.8 million individuals. Among them, 50.8% (around 4.0 million people or 1.4% of the US population) reported experiencing axillary hyperhidrosis.

.There are currently too few and insufficient epidemiologic data on hyperhidrosis to establish accurate prevalence or impact estimates. According to DelveInsight analysts, there were 10,491,560 cases of axillary hyperhidrosis (AH) in the US as a whole

.Based on the HDSS scale, the degree of axillary hyperhidrosis was assessed. According to DelveInsight, 1,584,618 people had non-severe symptoms and roughly 1,716,670 people had severe symptoms in 2021

.In the US, there were 3,301,288 diagnosed cases of axillary hyperhidrosis (AH) overall in 2021.

.The prevalence of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in the population of Japan aged 5-64 years is 5.75% (males, 6.60%; females, 4.72%), according to a study by Murota et al. (2021).

.Key Axillary Hyperhidrosis Companies: Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Sound Surgical Technologies, LLC., Dr. August Wolff GmbH, Medy-Tox, Journey Medical Corporation, Persōn & Covey, Stratus Pharmaceuticals, Journey Medical Corporation, Allergan, AbbVie, Brickell Biotech, Dermavant Sciences, Dermata Therapeutics, Viatris, Candesant Biomedical, and others

.Key Axillary Hyperhidrosis Therapies: Sofpironium Bromide, VASE, Glycopyrronium Bromide, Meditoxin, glycopyrronium Topical Wipesl, and others

.The Axillary Hyperhidrosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in the US, out of the total diagnosed cases of Axillary Hyperhidrosis in 2021, 93% accounted for primary hyperhidrosis and 7% accounted for secondary hyperhidrosis

.The Axillary Hyperhidrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Axillary Hyperhidrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Axillary Hyperhidrosis market dynamics.

Axillary Hyperhidrosis Overview

Axillary hyperhidrosis is a medical condition characterized by excessive sweating in the underarm (axillary) area. This condition goes beyond the normal sweating that helps regulate body temperature and can be persistent and unpredictable. People with axillary hyperhidrosis often experience significant discomfort and embarrassment due to the constant wetness, which can interfere with daily activities, social interactions, and overall quality of life.

Axillary Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Axillary Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Axillary Hyperhidrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Axillary Hyperhidrosis

.Prevalent Cases of Axillary Hyperhidrosis by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Axillary Hyperhidrosis

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Axillary Hyperhidrosis

Axillary Hyperhidrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Axillary Hyperhidrosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Axillary Hyperhidrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Axillary Hyperhidrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Axillary Hyperhidrosis Therapies and Key Companies

.Sofpironium bromide (BBI-4000): Botanix Pharma

.VASER: Sound Surgical Technologies, LLC.

.Glycopyrronium Bromide: Dr. August Wolff GmbH

.Meditoxin: Medy-Tox

.glycopyrronium Topical Wipes: Journey Medical Corporation

Scope of the Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Axillary Hyperhidrosis Companies: Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Sound Surgical Technologies, LLC., Dr. August Wolff GmbH, Medy-Tox, Journey Medical Corporation, Persōn & Covey, Stratus Pharmaceuticals, Journey Medical Corporation, Allergan, AbbVie, Brickell Biotech, Dermavant Sciences, Dermata Therapeutics, Viatris, Candesant Biomedical, and others

.Key Axillary Hyperhidrosis Therapies: Sofpironium Bromide, VASE, Glycopyrronium Bromide, Meditoxin, glycopyrronium Topical Wipes, and others

.Axillary Hyperhidrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Axillary Hyperhidrosis current marketed and Axillary Hyperhidrosis emerging therapies

.Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Dynamics: Axillary Hyperhidrosis market drivers and Axillary Hyperhidrosis market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Axillary Hyperhidrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Axillary Hyperhidrosis

3. SWOT analysis of Axillary Hyperhidrosis

4. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Axillary Hyperhidrosis

9. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Unmet Needs

11. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Drivers

16. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Market Barriers

17. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Appendix

18. Axillary Hyperhidrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

